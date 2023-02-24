Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Delegat finances solid as expenses rise

Staff reporters
Fri, 24 Feb 2023
Delegat reported achieving modest growth across the board despite increased costs in the six months to Dec 31.The wine company’s total revenue was up 11% from the same period the prior year to $198.8 million, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) up 5% to $74.2m.Operating expenses were overall up 23% to $33.4m but gross margin was only down one percentage point at 48%.Net profit increased by 2% to $40.2m with a 4% increase in global sales volume to 1.97m cases.An 18% jump in sales volume in North Am...
Markets Market Close

NZ market focused on aged-care stocks

Summerset Holdings and Ryman Healthcare went in opposite directions today.

Staff reporters 5:45pm
Sport

Super Rugby overhaul: 'We can't have a board of nine old men'

Kevin Molloy says with Super Rugby Pacific, he's flying the plane and fixing it at the same time.

Trevor McKewen 3:25pm
Listed Companies

Channel turns around years of losses

Channel reported total revenue of $158 million, up 32% from the previous year.

Ian Llewellyn 2:30pm