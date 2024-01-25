Menu
Primary Sector

Ex-gold mining CEO admits 'false and misleading' comments

Ex-gold mining CEO admits 'false and misleading' comments
Matthew Hill (r) has admitted making false and misleading comments. (Image: New Talisman)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 25 Jan 2024
The former chief executive of the Australian securities exchange and New Zealand stock exchange-listed New Talisman Gold Mines has confessed to making “false and misleading representations” after the Financial Markets Authority accused him in August 2021 of making anonymous posts to a popular online forum for investors, Sharetrader.The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) issued civil proceedings against Matthew Hill in August 2021, with Hill being fired as CEO of dual-listed tiddler two months later after a shareholder revolt.In Octob...
