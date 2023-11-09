Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Farmlands seeks clearance to acquire Ballance subsidiary

Farmlands seeks clearance to acquire Ballance subsidiary
(Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 09 Nov 2023
Farmlands Co-operative Society has applied for formal clearance from the Commerce Commission to acquire 100% of SealesWinslow, the animal nutrition division of Ballance Agri-Nutrients.Both parties manufacture and distribute animal nutrition products, including bulk and bagged pelletised compound feed for production animals. The Commerce Commission will give clearance to a proposed merger if it's satisfied that it is unlikely to have the effect of “substantially lessening” competition in a market.Ballance's chief financial of...
NZ sharemarket returns to gaining ways
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket returns to gaining ways

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,197.66, up 46.36 points or 0.42%.

Graham Skellern 6:15pm
Retail

Supie creditors vote for liquidation

Only 14 people attend meetings in Auckland to decide company's fate.

Victoria Young 5:48pm
Supie creditors vote for liquidation
Primary Sector

Fonterra shareholders talk confidence and excitement

They were ready to make the dairy giant sweat at its annual meeting.

Ella Somers 4:00pm
Fonterra shareholders talk confidence and excitement