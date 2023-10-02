Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

First bulk export for West Coast sand miners

First bulk export for West Coast sand miners
Westland Mineral Sands is exporting its first bulk shipment of heavy mineral concentrate to China via Port Nelson. (Image: WMS group)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 02 Oct 2023
A West Coast mineral sands miner is about to export its first bulk shipment to customers in China.Westland Mineral Sands (WMS), a group of logistics and mining companies with extensive interests on the Coast, is due to ship 26,000 tonnes of heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) to China via Port Nelson on Tuesday.Last month, the group announced it intended to apply for resource consent to operate from a second site after getting consent last year for its first mine near Cape Foulwind.As BusinessDesk reported in January, WMS had already exported...
Banks don’t expect Reserve Bank to rock the boat
Economy

Banks don’t expect Reserve Bank to rock the boat

What the banks think the Reserve Bank of NZ will say on Wednesday.

Ella Somers 12:15pm
Opinion

Christina Hood: 'Leave it to the ETS': a recipe for missing climate targets

It is "absurd" to think the ETS alone can reduce emissions, argues Christina Hood.

Christina Hood 12:00pm
'Leave it to the ETS': a recipe for missing climate targets
Property

NZ house prices close to rock-bottom globally

NZ house prices continue to wallow, but there are signs of life.

Brent Melville 11:45am
NZ house prices close to rock-bottom globally

More Primary Sector

Yili pumping another $9m into Westland
Primary Sector

Yili pumping another $9m into Westland

The funds are a cash injection for the construction of a new plant.

Rebecca Howard 25 Sep 2023
Investors catch a glimmer of hope after Synlait's full-year net loss
Primary Sector

Investors catch a glimmer of hope after Synlait's full-year net loss

The stock last traded up 0.8% at $1.29. 

Rebecca Howard 25 Sep 2023
Happy Valley Nutrition has a shot at being saved from liquidation
Primary Sector

Happy Valley Nutrition has a shot at being saved from liquidation

Happy Valley Nutrition’s creditors have given the administrators permission to execute a deed of company arrangement in order to try to save the embattled milk processor. In August, the company’s creditors had given administrators an extra month to see if there was any substance...

Staff reporters 22 Sep 2023
Fonterra's NZ assets may come under microscope
Primary Sector

Fonterra's NZ assets may come under microscope

Fonterra has $6 billion worth of New Zealand assets.

Rebecca Howard 21 Sep 2023