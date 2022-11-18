Menu
Primary Sector

Foley Wine shareholders to get US exposure, if markets improve

Foley Wine shareholders to get US exposure, if markets improve
Bill Foley made his first post-covid trip to New Zealand. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 18 Nov 2022
Shareholders in New Zealand's Foley Wines may get exposure to its soon-to-be majority owner Foley Family Wines if markets improve, chair and US billionaire Bill Foley told a packed-out annual meeting in Wellington at Shed 5. He is currently in the process of transferring the ownership of Foley Wines from the holding company into the operating company – Foley Family Wines.  The transaction requires Overseas Investment Office approval, although there is no change in actual ownership.
