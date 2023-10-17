Menu
Fonterra and Nestlé get green light to sell DPA Brazil

The Brazilian deal has now been unanimously approved, with some conditions. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 17 Oct 2023
Brazil’s antitrust watchdog has given the go-ahead for a bid by Fonterra and Nestlé to sell Dairy Partners Americas Brazil to French dairy company Lactalis.In December 2022, the two dairy giants agreed to sell DPA Brazil for about $210 million. The deal was expected to be completed by mid-2023, subject to regulatory authority approvals.Officials from Brazil’s General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defence (Cade), however, raised competition concerns in the dairy refrigerated markets, particularly i...
Government’s RNZ and TVNZ letters reveal financial strain
Government’s RNZ and TVNZ letters reveal financial strain

The published letters come as National prepares to form a new coalition government.

Daniel Dunkley 9:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?  

The Quizmaster 9:15am
a2 Milk and Synlait head to arbitration after good faith talks hit stalemate

The milk partners are still at an impasse.

Staff reporters 9:10am
Rural representation gets a boost in the next parliament
Rural representation gets a boost in the next parliament

At least five of the incoming MPs have held roles at Federated Farmers.

Riley Kennedy 16 Oct 2023
Beef and lamb profitability to hit 15-year low
Beef and lamb profitability to hit 15-year low

Beef + Lamb NZ outlook shows another tough season ahead.

Staff reporters 11 Oct 2023
More farmers say their business is unviable – Rabobank
More farmers say their business is unviable – Rabobank

Farmer confidence in the broader agricultural economy hit a record low.

Rebecca Howard 11 Oct 2023