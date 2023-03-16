Menu
Fonterra emissions plans may worry farmers

Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell will front a media conference. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 16 Mar 2023
Fonterra may set a target for all its related emissions, including cows, something that will only add to the pressure on farmers – who are already getting squeezed as costs rise and dairy prices fall. A steer on what the target is for so-called scope three emissions and how it will be implemented will hopefully be provided at the co-op's first-half result today. Chief executive Miles Hurrell has already foreshadowed that the co-op was considering setting a target for carbon emissions that are not produced by the company itse...
