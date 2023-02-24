Fonterra lowers gate price, collection forecasts

CEO Miles Hurrell says the long term outlook remains positive for dairy in NZ. (Image: Getty)

Fonterra Co-operative Group has revised down the range for the forecast farmgate milk price and milk collection for the 2022-23 season.The farmgate price range has dropped to $8.20 – $8.80 per kg of milk solids (kgMS) with a midpoint of $8.50, which is down from $8.50 – $9.50 per kgMS and a midpoint of $9.00.The milk collection forecast for the season is dipping to 1,465 million kgMS, down from 1,480 million kgMS.Fonterra's chief executive, Miles Hurrell, said demand for whole milk powder was down.“Demand for whole milk po...