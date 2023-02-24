Menu
Primary Sector

Fonterra lowers gate price, collection forecasts

CEO Miles Hurrell says the long term outlook remains positive for dairy in NZ. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Fri, 24 Feb 2023
Fonterra Co-operative Group has revised down the range for the forecast farmgate milk price and milk collection for the 2022-23 season.The farmgate price range has dropped to $8.20 – $8.80 per kg of milk solids (kgMS) with a midpoint of $8.50, which is down from $8.50 – $9.50 per kgMS and a midpoint of $9.00.The milk collection forecast for the season is dipping to 1,465 million kgMS, down from 1,480 million kgMS.Fonterra's chief executive, Miles Hurrell, said demand for whole milk powder was down.“Demand for whole milk po...
Markets

Port of Tauranga posts profit ahead of automation and expansion

The company is looking for a partner for its automation project and to add a new berth.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:00pm
Energy

Transpower hits pause on 427% hike in Buller Electricity transmission fees

Buller Electricity says it will take the commercial risk in freezing huge transmission fee increases until its lawsuit against Transpower is resolved.

Greg Hurrell 11:20am
Infrastructure

Summerset lifts underlying annual profit 21.5%

 Summerset reported $236.5 million in free cash flow in 2022, possibly to highlight the difference between it and industry pioneer Ryman Healthcare.

Jenny Ruth 10:10am

More Primary Sector

Primary Sector

Scales and Seeka saw a tough year for horticulture

Both companies are evaluating the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on their businesses. 

Rebecca Howard 23 Feb 2023
News in Brief

Comvita making a beeline toward growth with record results

Comvita posted record half-year results for revenue, Ebitda and profit, despite supply chain and lockdown challenges.

Staff reporters 23 Feb 2023
Primary Sector

NZ mines help OceanaGold surpass $1.5b in sales

The country's biggest gold miner has achieved record annual revenues.

Brent Melville 22 Feb 2023
Primary Sector

$25m available to help farmers and growers clean up

The government has announced how it will allocate initial emergency funding to assist farmers and growers hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.It&#39;s setting aside $25 million out of the $50m support package announced earlier this week.This includes:  Grants for growers of $2,000 per hecta...

Staff reporters 22 Feb 2023