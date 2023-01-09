Menu
Fonterra: no impact from gas plant shutdown

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 09 Jan 2023
Dairy giant Fonterra says its ability to collect and process milk has not been affected by a temporary shutdown at Todd Energy’s Kapuni liquid carbon dioxide plant.“We’re working with all relevant parties on remediation activities," said Alan van der Nagel, Fonterra’s director of NZ manufacturing.According to Fonterra, CO2 is used in its manufacturing and packaging operations. The gas was largely used to carbonate things like soft drinks and alcoholic drinks. However, it was also used in the packaging of produc...
Markets Free Market close

Falling bond yields suggest inflation is peaking

Equity markets everywhere have been chewing on the billion-dollar question.

Ella Somers 09 Jan 2023
Law & Regulation

NZ Twitter user fined $293k after defaming Australian investor

The proceedings were launched in 2020 after the Twitter account made allegations against the businessman.

Riley Kennedy 09 Jan 2023
Primary Sector

Buttergate: Ireland's Ornua sues Westland Dairy

Ireland's Ornua wants Westland to stop selling butter in the US, saying its packaging looks too much like Kerrygold's. 

Rebecca Howard 09 Jan 2023