Fonterra: no impact from gas plant shutdown

Dairy giant Fonterra says its ability to collect and process milk has not been affected by a temporary shutdown at Todd Energy’s Kapuni liquid carbon dioxide plant.“We’re working with all relevant parties on remediation activities," said Alan van der Nagel, Fonterra’s director of NZ manufacturing.According to Fonterra, CO2 is used in its manufacturing and packaging operations. The gas was largely used to carbonate things like soft drinks and alcoholic drinks. However, it was also used in the packaging of produc...