Fonterra trims 1% from milk-collection forecast

Riley Kennedy

Riley Kennedy
Fri, 14 Oct 2022

Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 14 Oct 2022
Variable weather conditions across the country prompted Fonterra Co-operative to trim its milk-collection forecast for the current season for a second time.The world's biggest dairy exporter said it cut the forecast by 1% to 1,480 million kilograms of milk solids (kgMS) from a previous prediction of 1,495 million kgMS. Fonterra collected 1,478 million kgMS last season, which was down 4% on the prior year.Fonterra reduced its forecast last month as wet weather conditions across parts of the country caused a slow start to the season.Chief exe...

