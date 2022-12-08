Menu
Fonterra trims top end of forecast milk price but lifts earnings guidance
Chief executive Miles Hurrell says it's a positive start to the year. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 08 Dec 2022
Fonterra lowered the top end of its forecast farmgate milk price but lifted its earning guidance after a strong first quarter of trading.The dairy co-operative expects to pay farmer shareholders $8.50-to-$9.50 per kilogram of milk solids, down from its prior range of $8.50-to-$10.00/kgMS.However, the cheaper input price for the milk processor saw it lift earnings guidance to 50-to-70 cents per share, implying earnings of between $806.2 million and $1.13 billion, from 45-60 cents per share, or $725.5m-to-$967.4m. Fonterra reported normalised ear...
Services

Downer earnings overstated by up to $40m

The total impact was spread across the 2020 to 2023 financial years, the company says.

Dan Brunskill 1:15pm
Finance

Motu: govt's Warmer Homes delivers up to $7.49 for every $1

Motu’s study of the government’s warmer homes programme found it delivered significantly more than it cost as well as improving people’s wellbeing.

Jenny Ruth 11:00am
Markets

Strong bookings, cheaper fuel brighten Air NZ's outlook

The last six months of this calendar year are seeing Air NZ roar back to profitability.

Staff reporters 10:20am

