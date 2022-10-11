See full details
Gallagher investment speeds up ProTag's smart ear tag

Rebecca Howard

Tue, 11 Oct 2022

ProTag is aiming to hit the market by 2024. (Image: ProTag)
Agritech company Gallagher Group has taken a small stake in Waikato livestock sensor startup ProTag.“Our aim is to make the world’s most advanced ear tag, cramming as much functionality into what has traditionally just been an ID tag,” said Tyrel Glass, co-founder of ProTag.  “The Gallagher investment has given us the chance to revisit our design and opened pathways towards true commercialisation."Gallagher’s world-leading capabilities in agritech R&D [research and development] will shorten our time t...

Transport FREE
Andrew Ritchie has big plans for North Harbour Rental Group
Ella Somers | Tue, 11 Oct 2022

The former chief executive of Ritchies Transport is the majority investor and chair of North Harbour Rental Group. 

Primary Sector
He Waka Eke Noa wants more discussion on agricultural emissions
Rebecca Howard | Tue, 11 Oct 2022

Consultation has opened on a farm-level, split-gas levy to price agricultural greenhouse gas emissions that will see farmers pay for their emissions by 2025.  

The Quiz
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
The Quizmaster | Tue, 11 Oct 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Sponsored
Kiwis seek alternative to working extra hours to match OECD productivity average

Hard-working New Zealanders would have to work an extra ten hours a day to match the output of the Irish, and an extra three hours a day to match Australians, new research shows.

Sponsored
Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

