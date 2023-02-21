Menu
It's not just about China for A2 Milk

A2 chief executive David Bortolussi. (Image: A2 Milk)
Rebecca Howard
Tue, 21 Feb 2023
A2 Milk’s core market is China and its first-half result shows that its focus is paying off, but it’s not all about China.Revenue was $783 million in the six months to Dec 31, up 19% on the prior period, while net profit, including the Mataura Valley Milk non-controlling interest, was $68.5m, up 22%. The solid result came on the back of total infant milk formula (IMF) sales growth of 18% in China, with China-label sales up 43.5% and English-label sales up 1%.This is particularly impressive given the overall China infant formula...
Finance

Redcurrent owes just over $5m – liquidators

The report noted books and records were not kept up to date.

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Westland Milk's new butter package 'unrelated' to stoush with Ornua

The Hokitika-based company launched its new design on Monday and said it had been in the works for several years while the photos were taken 18 months ago.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am

Wine

Pernod Ricard NZ buys vineyards for $49.5m

Millstream’s NZ business eked out fatter gross margins in the year.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Primary Sector

Scales withdraws profit guidance over Cyclone Gabrielle damage

The owner of Mr Apple is withdrawing its net profit guidance after Cyclone Gabrielle ripped through orchards before most produce had been picked.

Dileepa Fonseka 20 Feb 2023
Primary Sector

A2 Milk navigates tricky Chinese market as first-half profit climbs 24%

Basic earnings per share were up 24.1% to 10 cents.

Rebecca Howard 20 Feb 2023