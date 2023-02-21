It's not just about China for A2 Milk

A2 chief executive David Bortolussi. (Image: A2 Milk)

A2 Milk’s core market is China and its first-half result shows that its focus is paying off, but it’s not all about China.Revenue was $783 million in the six months to Dec 31, up 19% on the prior period, while net profit, including the Mataura Valley Milk non-controlling interest, was $68.5m, up 22%. The solid result came on the back of total infant milk formula (IMF) sales growth of 18% in China, with China-label sales up 43.5% and English-label sales up 1%.This is particularly impressive given the overall China infant formula...