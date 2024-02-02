Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Kiwifruit set to bounce back after two tough seasons

Kiwifruit set to bounce back after two tough seasons
Craigs tips $147.5m in revenue from tender process. (Image: Zespri)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 02 Feb 2024
Things are looking up for the kiwifruit industry after the challenges of the last two seasons, says Craigs Investment Partners. The Craigs' analysts expect a "good level of growth" for both ZGL Green and SunGold Kiwifruit in CY2024.The return of El Niño conditions resulted in good budburst, flowering, and strong fruit counts ahead of the 2024 harvest. “We expect that volumes will be very significantly higher in CY2024 (182 million trays).”Sticking to estimateOn the pricing front, Zespri is releasing fe...
Public support for usage-based water charging
Infrastructure

Public support for usage-based water charging

A new survey asks 'what's fair?' when paying for infrastructure. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Infrastructure

'Too high': Traffic management costs questioned

Road cones and other requirements are adding material costs to projects.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
'Too high': Traffic management costs questioned
World

New York Community Bancorp stock plunges 38%

NYCB built up capital after acquiring most of the failed Signature Bank last year.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
New York Community Bancorp stock plunges 38%

More Primary Sector

Santana offers one-for-five bonus option
Primary Sector

Santana offers one-for-five bonus option

Existing shareholders are offered a discounted opportunity to stay for the ride.

Pattrick Smellie 31 Jan 2024
Avocado prices smashed as 'perfect storm' hits growers
Primary Sector

Avocado prices smashed as 'perfect storm' hits growers

Quality and pricing hit by bad weather, and competition from overseas is growing.

Brent Melville 30 Jan 2024
A landmark finding for NZ mānuka honey industry
Primary Sector

A landmark finding for NZ mānuka honey industry

That could breathe new life into futile efforts to trademark NZ mānuka honey.

Greg Hurrell 29 Jan 2024
LIC farmer-owners to get slice of $18.5m National Milk Records sale
Primary Sector

LIC farmer-owners to get slice of $18.5m National Milk Records sale

Livestock Improvement Corporation sold its stake in NMR last year.

Riley Kennedy 26 Jan 2024