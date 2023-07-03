Menu
Log prices tumble as Chinese demand ebbs

A number of ports are already restricting log deliveries to four days a week. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Mon, 03 Jul 2023
Log prices are back at levels not seen since pre-covid in March 2020, as Chinese log buyers continue to be hit by credit issues and recession bites into domestic construction and local timber sales.That was reflected in the PF Olsen June log price index – a weighted basket of pricing across a range of log grades – tumbling by $5 month-on-month to $103, about $12 below its two-year and $15 under its five-year averages.The forestry consultancy said that’s on the back of increased softwood inventory in China, which had incre...
