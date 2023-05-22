Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Mānuka honey trademark decision 'disappointing'

Mānuka honey trademark decision 'disappointing'
The Mānuka Charitable Trust said they were “disappointed, but undeterred” by the decision. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 22 May 2023
The mānuka honey industry has lost its government-backed bid to trademark the term “Mānuka Honey” in New Zealand.The just-released decision by the Intellectual Property Office of NZ (IPONZ) came after the Mānuka Honey Appellation Society (MHAS), backed by the wider industry and government, filed an application in 2015 to protect the term so only honey from New Zealand could be called mānuka.Essentially, it argued that mānuka was Māori word and a product of NZ.However, the application faced opposition from the Australian Manuka Honey...
Rainbow Corner owes creditors nearly $20m
Finance

Rainbow Corner owes creditors nearly $20m

Bizcap's receivers have already retired from their receivership.

Riley Kennedy 11:30am
Markets

Sanford's 1H net profit lifts, surprise sale of inshore business

The seafood company is selling off most of inshore fishing business to Moana New Zealand.

Ella Somers 11:23am
Sanford's 1H net profit lifts, surprise sale of inshore business
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: Spin and spend – 2023 budget verdict

NZ’s strong fiscal position remains but is increasingly at risk.

Cameron Bagrie 10:40am
Spin and spend – 2023 budget verdict

More Primary Sector

Regional activity remains 'finely balanced'
Primary Sector

Regional activity remains 'finely balanced'

The quarterly monitor found a 2.7% per annum rise in activity.

Riley Kennedy 16 May 2023
Govt provides $10 million for slash clean up
Primary Sector

Govt provides $10 million for slash clean up

It comes after the inquiry into slash was released last week.

Riley Kennedy 15 May 2023
Farmers need $5-10/kg for strong wool – MPI
Finance

Farmers need $5-10/kg for strong wool – MPI

Strong wool prices are nowhere near that at the moment.

Riley Kennedy 15 May 2023
Ministerial inquiry warns of environmental disaster
Primary Sector

Ministerial inquiry warns of environmental disaster

The panel found the forest industry has lost its social licence in Tairawhiti. 

Rebecca Howard 12 May 2023