Moana cleared to lease Sanford's North Island entitlements

A deal for Moana New Zealand to lease ACE from Sanford has been cleared by the Commerce Commission. (Image: Sanford)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 13 Sep 2023
Iwi-owned fishing company Moana New Zealand has cleared a regulatory hurdle to massively increase its North Island operations.On Wednesday, the NZ Commerce Commission granted clearance for Moana to lease Sanford’s annual catchment entitlement (ACE) for much of its quota of North Island inshore species.Under the transaction, Moana will take over the catching, processing and selling of fish using the ACE. The long-term lease was for a minimum of 10 years, and Sanford would still own the underlying quota.In an update to the NZ...
