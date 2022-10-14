See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Primary Sector

Nats MP Barbara Kuriger resigns from her portfolios after 'personal dispute' with MPI

Riley Kennedy

Riley Kennedy
Fri, 14 Oct 2022

Nats MP Barbara Kuriger resigns from her portfolios after 'personal dispute' with MPI
Barbara Kuriger has been the MP for Taranaki-King Country since 2014. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 14 Oct 2022
RELATED
National’s agriculture spokesperson, Barbara Kuriger, has resigned from her portfolios following a “personal dispute” with the ministry for primary industries (MPI).In a statement, National party leader Chris Luxon said he accepted Kuriger’s resignation from her portfolios of agriculture, biosecurity and food safety. “I have become aware that Ms Kuriger and her family are involved in a personal dispute with the Ministry for Primary Industries that is ongoing,” he said. Luxon discussed it with Kurige...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Sport
Business of Sport: NZR ‘naughty boys’ get a serve as Silver Lake cosies up to Australia
Trevor McKewen | Fri, 14 Oct 2022

Silver Lake will want cool heads to prevail in the tense transtasman rivalry.

Finance
Reserve Bank's money-printing losses continue to mount
Jenny Ruth | Fri, 14 Oct 2022

Reserve Bank assistant governor Karen Silk said last month that the more than seven-fold increase in settlement cash since covid had no impact on inflation.

World news
An obsession with control is making China weaker but more dangerous
The Economist | Fri, 14 Oct 2022

The Communist Party’s five-yearly congress will further tighten one man’s grip.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security

Many employees fail to recognise or value the importance of cyber security, even though they themselves pose the biggest risks to digital security.

Sponsored
Kiwis seek alternative to working extra hours to match OECD productivity average

Hard-working New Zealanders would have to work an extra ten hours a day to match the output of the Irish, and an extra three hours a day to match Australians, new research shows.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.