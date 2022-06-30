See full details
Nestlé Health Science to acquire NZ honey and health product group

Greg Hurrell
Thu, 30 Jun 2022

Nestlé Health Science to acquire NZ honey and health product group
The Better Health Company chair, Greg Driscoll. (Image: Supplied)
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 30 Jun 2022
Swiss company Nestlé Health Science will take full control of honey and health products manufacturer, The Better Health Company, and its operations.The New Zealand company was incorporated in 2014, according to the NZ Companies Register, and employs around 270 staff across its businesses.It owns three subsidiaries, Egmont Honey, GO Healthy and NZ Health Manufacturing.The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year and is subject to regulatory approval from the...

