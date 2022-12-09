Menu
Primary Sector

New owner, new name for Freshmax

Staff reporters
Fri, 09 Dec 2022
Hawke's Bay apple grower, packer and marketer Freshmax Orchards will be re-branded as Kiwi Crunch for the 2023 season, following its acquisition by GTP Orchards, a company associated with MNF Family Office Ltd and Freshmax is one of the largest pipfruit operations of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, employing 130 permanent staff and more than 700 seasonal workers at the peak of the apple harvesting season.One of the previous shareholders in Freshmax is Maui Capital's Indigo Fund, which is being wound up. Maui told shareholders...
Public sector

Public service needs to break down siloes

Hughes wants chief executives to work as a team but will that blur accountability?

Jem Traylen 1:40pm
Infrastructure

Mayor wants just opened sound stage sold by January

Council approved a sale in May. 

Dan Brunskill 1:15pm
Sport

Business of Sport: Six big things for Patsy Reddy to fix

NZ Rugby has a credible way forward with Patsy Reddy at the helm.

Trevor McKewen 1:13pm