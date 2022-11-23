Menu
Ngāi Tahu suing Māori fisheries trustee and the crown

Māori collectively own 50% of Sealord shares. (Image: Sealord)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 23 Nov 2022
Ngāi Tahu has filed papers in the high court over attempts to change how surplus funds from collective Māori fisheries assets are allocated among iwi.The allocation model used now distributes benefits on a population basis, but planned amendments to the Māori Fisheries Act (MFA) would allow surplus funds to be distributed equally among iwi.The legislative change has its origin in a 2015 review of Te Ohu Kaimoana – the trust set up to manage the collective interests of iwi arising from the 1992 settlement of their commercial fishing treaty...
