Primary Sector

NZ Rural Land Co raising $38m to pay for forestry

NZ Rural Land Co raising $38m to pay for forestry
Rob Campbell is the chair of NZ Rural land Co. (Image: NZ Rural Land Co)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 01 Mar 2023
New Zealand Rural Land Co (NZRL) wants to raise more than $38 million to help pay for a forestry acquisition it announced last year.The listed-farming landlord, which also announced its full-year results today, went into a trading halt this morning to announce the accelerated offer.The pro rata 1-for-3 accelerated offering seeks to raise about $38.5m at $1 a share, a discount to the $1.06 price the shares closed at yesterday.The institutional offering is open until tomorrow and the retail offering opens on Monday.Investors also get one warrant...
Rob Campbell's sacking a blow for an exhausted health sector

Health leaders say the hardworking chair of Te Whatu Ora will be hard to replace.

Cécile Meier 12:26pm
Allied Farmers lifts half-year profit

The listed agri-investment company posted a net profit before tax of just over $2m.

Staff reporters 10:30am
Vista posts $20.9m annual loss

Vista Group’s annual recurring revenue was up 38% in 2022.

Jenny Ruth 10:15am

Fonterra attempts to liquidate NZ arm of James Tyler

The debt arose in 2021 over non-payment of fresh milk supplied by Fonterra.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
LIC's new chief information officer sees endless opportunities

LIC has more than a century of data collection under its belt.

Rebecca Howard 28 Feb 2023
Big changes needed to build a circular 'bioeconomy'

New Zealand needs more than multiple underfunded pilot schemes.

Greg Hurrell 28 Feb 2023