Primary Sector

Scales sticks to guidance, despite net profit plunging

Scales corporation's first-half results have been affected by weather events. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 23 Aug 2023
The owner of Mr Apple is sticking to its forward guidance for 2024, despite reported net profit attributable to shareholders plunging 85% on last year's half-year results.Scales Corp's recorded a 43.5% fall in underlying net profit after tax (NPAT) for the six months to June 30, from $25.6 million in the first half of last year to $14.5m – along with a drop in underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of 25.1% from $55.4m to $41.5m.There was also a decline in reported NPAT attributable t...
Queenstown Airport flying high with record $15.5m dividend
Infrastructure

The dividend equates to a fillip of $390 per Queenstown ratepayer, the airport says.

Brent Melville 1:35pm
Infrastructure

Channel ups guidance on improving outlook

The company expects stronger than previously forecast earnings this year.

Ian Llewellyn 11:30am
Policy

Cabinet makes initial steps to regulate carbon markets

Financial Markets Authority to regulate carbon trading.

Ian Llewellyn 10:00am
