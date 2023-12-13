Menu
Silver Fern Farms taps internal talent for new CEO

Dan Boulton says he looks forward to seeing the company through the challenging market conditions. (Image: Silver Fern Farms)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 13 Dec 2023
Silver Fern Farms' board has promoted chief supply chain officer Dan Boulton to the role of CEO.Boulton, who has been with the company for more than six years, will take up the position in February when current chief executive Simon Limmer departs for the head role at wine company Indevin Group.Silver Fern Farms co-chair Rob Hewett said the board considered many candidates, both local and international.“The board felt that not only does Dan already have a breadth of understanding of the business, he is also the right pe...
Budget for Auckland wastewater tunnel blows out
Scope changes and inflation have increased the cost of the central interceptor.

Oliver Lewis 12:05pm
Policy

Christchurch council slams the door on asset sales

Councillors opposed to asset sales ordered work looking at the option to stop.

Oliver Lewis 12:03pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, December 13, 2023