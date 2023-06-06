Menu
Synlait cleared for China once more

The A2 Milk product has been cleared until September 2027. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 06 Jun 2023
Synlait Milk has been cleared by Chinese officials to keep manufacturing A2 Milk infant formula destined for the world’s most populous nation. The embattled dairy processor welcomed the re-registration by China’s State Administration for Market Regulation, which lets it keep producing the A2 Milk product at its Dunsandel factory until September 2027. “Synlait and the A2 Milk Company have a long-standing and complementary partnership, and we look forward to continuing to support their China growth ambitions,” Sy...
