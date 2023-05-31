Menu
Synlait cuts 10c off forecast milk price in weaker market

Synlait is already dealing with reduced demand from key customer A2 Milk. (Image: Synlait)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 31 May 2023
Synlait has cut its forecast base milk price from $8.30 per kilogram of milk solids to $8.20 and the company is blaming weaker than expected commodity prices for the move.In a statement to the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) on Wednesday morning, the Canterbury-headquartered milk company said there had been a stronger than forecast drop-off in commodity prices towards the end of the season.There were other factors in the reduced forecast: the cost of imported lactose was still high and global demand had slowed while the production of milk had...
