Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Westland Milk Products wins preliminary injunction battle

Westland Milk Products wins preliminary injunction battle
(Image: Supplied)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 17 Feb 2023
A preliminary injunction sought by the owners of the Kerrygold butter brand against Westland Milk Products was dismissed in the Californian district court, according to Westland Milk.In late December, Ornua Co-operative, through its subsidiary Ornua North America, launched a lawsuit aimed at stopping Westland from advertising, marketing, distributing, or selling butter products using a trademark and trade dress “that are confusingly similar to Ornua’s federally registered Kerrygold trademarks and trade dress”.  Trade dres...
Primary Sector

A2's first-half result expected to be solid

Analysts and investors will be looking for any forward-looking commentary. 

Rebecca Howard 1:00pm
Sport

Business of Sport: Silver Lake's dark footballing secret

NZ Rugby will probably be hoping Silver Lake’s involvement with Manchester City stays largely under the radar.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Bloomberg

Half of Americans who switched jobs got a pay raise higher than inflation

It meant that their real hourly wage was going up.

Bloomberg 12:20pm

More Primary Sector

Primary Sector

A2's first-half result expected to be solid

Analysts and investors will be looking for any forward-looking commentary. 

Rebecca Howard 1:00pm
Finance

NZ Apples and Pears: some growers 'have nothing left'

Hawke's Bay produces 63% of the country's apples.

Staff reporters 11:45am
Primary Sector

Fraser Whineray to resign as Fonterra's COO

He joined the co-op in 2020.

Riley Kennedy 9:00am
Primary Sector

Synlait into last stretch for Chinese registration

A2 Milk will provide an update at its first-half result on Monday. 

Staff reporters 8:55am