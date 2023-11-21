Menu
Primary Sector

Will Fonterra's market share remain below 80%?

Will Fonterra's market share remain below 80%?
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 21 Nov 2023
Fonterra’s share of the country’s milk supply hasn’t managed to crack 80% this season, but tweaks to legislation three years ago mean it won’t trigger a review. Under previous iterations of the Dairy Industry Restructuring Act (Dira), there was a requirement within the legislation that a review be initiated when Fonterra’s market share fell below 80%.Since Fonterra was set up and regulated under Dira, its market share has dropped from roughly 95% of the country’s total milk supply to just above...
Zipped lips on rumoured Hobson Wealth sale
Finance

Zipped lips on rumoured Hobson Wealth sale

Forsyth Barr is repeating the same message as previously on the speculation.

Ella Somers 3:05pm
Law & Regulation

Transpower seeks massive increase in spending

The proposal would increase power bills by about $7 a month.

Ian Llewellyn 2:57pm
Transpower seeks massive increase in spending
Energy

Obayashi pays $228m for half stake in Eastland Generation

The Japanese construction multinational is banking on growth of renewable energy.

Brent Melville 1:32pm
Obayashi pays $228m for half stake in Eastland Generation

NZ King Salmon shores up China deal
Primary Sector

NZ King Salmon shores up China deal

Fish farmer has already sold 60,000 kilograms of salmon through Chinese distributor.

Staff reporters 9:50am
Canterbury water bottler's consent appeal rejected by supreme court
Primary Sector

Canterbury water bottler's consent appeal rejected by supreme court

Water use permits are closely bound to abstraction permits, the court found.

Staff reporters 20 Nov 2023
Short supply: egg wholesaler goes bust, blames battery hen ban
Primary Sector

Short supply: egg wholesaler goes bust, blames battery hen ban

The ban came into force in January. 

Riley Kennedy 20 Nov 2023
Tower calls time on insuring commercial farms
Finance

Tower calls time on insuring commercial farms

Aon will pick up the affected customers.

Staff reporters 20 Nov 2023