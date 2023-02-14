Annual house price decline in January was 13.9%, sales down 27%

(Image: Getty)

House prices fell another 1.3% nationally in the month of January from December 2022, with the annual decline nudging higher to 13.9% from 13.7% in December, according to the Real Estate Institute’s national house price index.Sales of homes in January, however, were down 27% from the same month last year compared with the 39% decline in December.Sales in Auckland of 943 were the fewest number of sales since the Real Estate Institute (REINZ) began keeping records, with the exception of April 2020 when the country was in lockdown.Pric...