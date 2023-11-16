Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Auckland hits world No 3 in priciest rentals

Auckland hits world No 3 in priciest rentals
Auckland, Singapore and Sydney drive global rentals higher. (Image: Depositphotos)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 16 Nov 2023
A 13.1% spike in prime residential rentals over the past 12 months propelled Auckland into the top three bracket of the most expensive cities to live on the back of a post-pandemic migrant influx and a lack of rental stock.Average rentals for prime properties in New Zealand's biggest metropolitan area surged 6% over the six months to September, second only to Sydney, which saw a 7.9% year-on-year change, according to the latest report by global realtor and researcher Knight Frank.Singapore, which came in at number two on the Knight Fra...
NZ sharemarket dips on profit taking
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket dips on profit taking

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,230.87, down 121.97 points or 1.07%.

Graham Skellern 6:15pm
Technology

ComCom concerned about One NZ’s acquisition plans

Dense Air holds the rights to a spectrum suitable for a 5G network.

Ben Moore 3:32pm
ComCom concerned about One NZ’s acquisition plans
Transport

Truckies seek govt support for Northland road closure

Extensive repairs may make the closure of the lifeline link inevitable.

Pattrick Smellie 3:25pm
Truckies seek govt support for Northland road closure

More Property

PMG targets up to $20m in first equity raise of the year
Property

PMG targets up to $20m in first equity raise of the year

The Tauranga manager is keen to invest in its properties and pay down debt.

Brent Melville 12:30pm
Auckland housing helps drive market, sales up 20%
Property

Auckland housing helps drive market, sales up 20%

Queenstown-Lakes house prices continue to surge, up 6% to more than $1.3 million.

Brent Melville 9:00am
Aluminium leaching into Tiwai Pt reserve '440 times' above limit
Property

Aluminium leaching into Tiwai Pt reserve '440 times' above limit

Environment Southland now wants a 'whole-of-site' regulatory approach.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Centuria punts high yield, upmarket storage as next big thing
Property

Centuria punts high yield, upmarket storage as next big thing

The property investment group offers a 13% annual return on the refurbished site.

Brent Melville 15 Nov 2023