August home building consents fall 30%

Home build sign-offs are well down as developers rethink jobs. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Mon, 02 Oct 2023
There were 42,110 residential building consents issued during the 12 months to August, an annual drop of 17% and more than 21% down on the peak of 51,015 hit during the May 2022 year.Statistics NZ said the biggest drop came in stand-alone houses, which were down a quarter at 17,267 houses, with 24,843 multi-unit homes – including retirement village units and apartments – reflecting a 10% dip.August saw a total of 3,170 new builds signed off, down a whopping 30% on last August's 4,547 homes.Auckland, the biggest centre for t...
