Community housing sector wants funding and policy certainty

An artist's impression of new Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust housing being built in Christchurch with Community Finance support. (Image: Supplied)

The community housing sector wants to see bipartisan support and certainty of funding and policy settings to deliver more homes, a leading advocate says.Community Housing Aotearoa (CHA) chief executive Paul Gilberd said providers were potentially delaying new developments due to funding uncertainty beyond 2024, the year the current public housing plan developed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) ends.“At the moment, there’s no certainty of any further social housing funding beyond that date,” he said, addin...