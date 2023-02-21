Cyclone and storms threaten to push record rents even higher, says Trade Me

(Image: File)

Record rental prices in Auckland, Hawke's Bay and Northland could be pushed even higher as Cyclone Gabrielle cuts housing supply, according to Trade Me Property.National median rents hit a record high of $595 a week in January, up 4% or $25 from January 2022, and follow three months when rents remained static at $580 per week. The highest median rents were in the Wellington region at $660 per week, followed by the Auckland region at $630 per week. Median rents in both Northland and Hawke's Bay were $580 a week, the highest eve...