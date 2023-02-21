Menu
Cyclone and storms threaten to push record rents even higher, says Trade Me

Greg Hurrell
Tue, 21 Feb 2023
Record rental prices in Auckland, Hawke's Bay and Northland could be pushed even higher as Cyclone Gabrielle cuts housing supply, according to Trade Me Property.National median rents hit a record high of $595 a week in January, up 4% or $25 from January 2022, and follow three months when rents remained static at $580 per week. The highest median rents were in the Wellington region at $660 per week, followed by the Auckland region at $630 per week. Median rents in both Northland and Hawke's Bay were $580 a week, the highest eve...
Law & Regulation

Legal setback for three councils fighting three waters

High court rules it doesn't have the right to interfere with three waters legislation.

Greg Hurrell 4:22pm
Policy

Hipkins back to basics but light on new policy

The prime minister provided little detail on where his 'policy refocus' is heading.

Ian Llewellyn 4:15pm
Finance

Revenue rises, profit slips in PGG Wrightson's first half

The company reported a net profit of $21.2m for the six-month period to Dec 31.

Riley Kennedy 3:32pm