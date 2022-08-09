See full details
Property
D-Day for plasterboard will be October – Fletcher's

Brent Melville
Tue, 09 Aug 2022

D-Day for plasterboard will be October – Fletcher's
Gib orders are playing catch-up. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Tue, 09 Aug 2022
Fletcher Building says it has ramped up plasterboard production and expects to meet market demand by October, because of a winter slowdown.Winstone Wallboards, which accounts for roughly 95% of all plasterboard supplied into NZ under its Gib brand, said it's continuing at full production and despatching 3.25 million square metres of plasterboard a month.It helps that builders are pushing back their deliveries by up to two months, and weather and financial pressure are seeing an increasing number of projects shelved. By government estim...

