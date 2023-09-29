Menu
Empire hotel added to DB Breweries' growing empire

The Empire is one of central Auckland's best-known pubs. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Fri, 29 Sep 2023
DB Breweries has added Auckland's iconic Empire Tavern to its growing list of hospitality assets. The well-known watering hole on the corner of Victoria St W and Nelson St is a favourite with local office workers, including staffers from NZME – publisher of the New Zealand Herald and BusinessDesk.DB will house the pub in its hospitality arm under Star Group, formed in May through the merger of Auckland's Joylab and Wellington's Kapura.The group's outlets now extend to 55 eateries, pubs and venues, including Coops Corn...
