Eurekly's Clarke closes door on gate company, owing $3.5m

Austen Clarke. (Image: Linkedin)
Brent Melville
Mon, 06 Nov 2023
The liquidators of Planet Gates and Fences, a company in which Eurekly’s Austen Clarke was a director and held a stake, have described the company as “prima facie insolvent”, owing $3.5 million to creditors. The unsecured creditors total includes approximately $2.9m in intercompany loans, according to liquidators. The Silverdale-based fence and gate manufacturer was placed into liquidation on Oct 27 by its shareholders, who are listed on the New Zealand Companies Register as Michael Homik, the Astucious Trustee...
