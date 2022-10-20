See full details
FMA issues warnings to seven wholesale property invest firms; Du Val, Williams Corp, and Wolfbrook

Dan Brunskill

Thu, 20 Oct 2022

Paul Gregory. (Image: FMA)
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has formally warned wholesale property investment firms that may have offered their unregulated products to non-expert investors. Some well-known names are included in the list, including Du Val Capital Partners, Williams Corporation, Wolfbrook Capital, and Jasper NZ.  The warnings followed the FMA’s review of wholesale property investment offers, which it conducted after receiving an increased number of complaints.Offers to wholesale investors do not require the standard disclosure, governa...

