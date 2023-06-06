Menu
H&J Smith shuts up shop, focuses on going mega

Mitre 10 Wanaka: part of a growth surge of large-format retail outlets. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Tue, 06 Jun 2023
The demise of H&J Smith department stores is both a hangover of pandemic impacts on the retail sector and a symptom of the physical shift to ‘big box’ shopping.The closure of the 123-year-old retailer’s three stores in Invercargill, Gore and Queenstown, with the loss of 220 jobs, was signalled last month and is likely to be completed by Nov 18. The family-owned group locked the doors on its Dunedin, Mosgiel, Balclutha and Te Anau shops in 2020.That effectively leaves two independent players in the traditional departme...
Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky
Primary Sector

News it has secured China market access was well received. 

Rebecca Howard 12:45pm
Primary Sector Free

Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane

Iron sulphate is used to limit the growth of methane-producing microorganisms.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12:01pm
Policy

Act needs another $1 million for election campaign

The Act party's rally was held over the weekend.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Where in the world is Neil Barnes?
Property Exclusive

The first of a two-part investigation: The hunt is on for a man suspected of fraud.

Oliver Lewis and Victoria Young 5:00am
Build-to-rent and social housing matches 'for sale' units
Property

Build-to-rent seen as a way to "keep busy".

Staff reporters 05 Jun 2023
Forget big government – 'big neighbour' is more powerful
Policy

Big neighbour has been empowered by politicians to hold the entire country back.

Dileepa Fonseka 05 Jun 2023
Money Answers: how much do I need for a house deposit?
Property Free

Talk to as many people as possible when seeking mortgage advice.

Frances Cook 03 Jun 2023