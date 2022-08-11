See full details
House prices fell 2.9% in yr ended July, sales plummeted 36.7%

Staff reporters
Thu, 11 Aug 2022

Staff reporters
Thu, 11 Aug 2022
House prices fell 2.9% in the year ended July nationwide and were down 10.8% from the November peak, according to the Real Estate Institute’s house price index.The number of sales sank 36.7% to 7,391 compared with July last year.Prices fell most in Wellington in the latest year, down 12.7%, followed by Auckland’s 7.1% drop, but rose 10.4% in Northland. However, sales in Northland were down 44%.Sales in Auckland were down 48.7% while sales in the rest of the country excluding Auckland were down 29.5%.“Real estate markets are cy...

