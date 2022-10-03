See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Property
Sponsored by
mansons TCLM

House prices going backwards at rate of $10k a month

Brent Melville

Brent Melville
Mon, 03 Oct 2022

House prices going backwards at rate of $10k a month
In Auckland, asking prices have tumbled by 9.8% over the past eight months. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 03 Oct 2022
RELATED
Homeowners have lost an average of $10,000 a month in property value over the past eight months and will likely continue to do so until at least next year.The latest data from listing site realestate.co.nz shows the average national asking price dropped from a peak of $992,659 in January 2022, to $921,187 last month, down 7.2% nationally.The drop has been even more acutely felt in the expensive Auckland market, where asking prices, a measure of the likely selling price using the mid-80% range of pricing, have tumbled by 9.8% over the past eight...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Transport
Major disruption expected from $300m Auckland rail rebuild
Oliver Lewis | Mon, 03 Oct 2022

A busy line on the Auckland rail network will be closed for nearly a year as part of a major rebuild.

Property
Precinct commits to new $115m Wynyard building after Beca signs up
Brent Melville | Mon, 03 Oct 2022

The listed property group has confirmed plans for a new seven-storey building at Wynyard Quarter, after engineering firm Beca signed a 12-year lease.

Economy
The Reserve Bank will keep firing big guns to dampen inflation
Rebecca Howard | Mon, 03 Oct 2022

The Reserve Bank is widely expected to raise the official cash rate to 3.5%, its eighth consecutive hike. 

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

Sponsored
Making workplace technology work for us

Technology gives businesses the ability to be more responsive and efficient for customers. But is that enough?

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.