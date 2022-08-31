See full details
Property
Multi-unit homes now 83% of all Auckland builds

Wed, 31 Aug 2022

Multi-unit homes now 83% of all Auckland builds
Consents are tracking well ahead of actual build activity. (Image: Getty)
There were 4,250 new residential consents in July, a 5% jump on the prior month, driven by a slew of retirement and multi-unit developments.That brought the rolling number of consents to 50,614 over the last 12 months, up 12% on the comparable year, Statistics NZ data shows.Well over half of those, 27,287, were multi-unit homes, a 35% increase on the year before. Consents for standalone houses, by contrast, were down 6.4% over the same periods – to 23,327 approvals.Most of that growth, predictably, has been in Auckland, where the number o...

