Precinct Properties opens Deloitte Centre

The redeveloped Deloitte Centre features premium office space and the 5-star InterContinental Hotel. (Image: Precinct Properties)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 15 Jan 2024
The more than $1 billion Commercial Bay precinct in downtown Auckland has been completed with the opening of One Queen St.Publicly listed developer Precinct Properties officially opened the refurbished building, which was designed by architects Warren and Mahoney, on Monday, after a blessing by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.Precinct had to defer the redevelopment, which forms part of the Commercial Bay retail and office precinct, because of the covid pandemic. Construction eventually started in 2021 with an estimated cost of $305 million.The building, op...
NZ sharemarket drifts down in holiday mode
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,772.9, down 85.4 points or 0.72%.

Graham Skellern 15 Jan 2024
Politics

Labour pokes fun ahead of first 2024 cabinet meeting

Coalition ministers will meet at the same time Labour's usually did.

Dileepa Fonseka 15 Jan 2024
Economy

Kiwibank cuts mortgage and term deposit rates

Is it a sign of things to come in 2024?

Riley Kennedy 15 Jan 2024
