Property companies hit by alleged fraud sue former directors

One of the properties owned by Superstore Properties in Christchurch. (Image: Google Maps)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 03 May 2023
Three Nelson property companies with commercial assets worth more than $60 million are suing their former management company and directors for nearly $4m.The trial in the high court at Nelson, which started on Monday, comes days after the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) announced it had filed charges against Neil Barnes, the former chief executive of the management company, Investment Services Limited (ISL).The SFO charged Barnes with 51 counts of theft by a person in a special relationship and 51 counts of false accounting over allegations he fraud...
The Quiz Free Competition

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, May 03, 2023

Send us your answers to today's quiz for a chance to win a $50 Hells Pizza gift voucher.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, May 03, 2023

