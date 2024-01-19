Menu
Public housing agency slammed for empty homes, pledges to 'do better'

The housing agency has 1,806 unoccupied dwellings. Its waiting list totals more than 25,000. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
Kāinga Ora chief executive Andrew McKenzie says the housing agency is “working hard” to improve the efficiency of its placement process, after disclosures that it is sitting with unoccupied stock of 1,806 homes.The crown entity has also come under fire from housing minister Chris Bishop for having 786 homes, or almost one-fifth of its new homes delivered between June 2022 and October 2023, still sitting vacant on Oct 31 last year.A total of 1,445 available homes of the public stock of 65,488 remain unoccupied, with another...
