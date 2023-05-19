Menu
Ryman Healthcare may resume dividend in 2024 financial year

Ryman Healthcare has reined in its debt. (Image: Ryman)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 19 May 2023
Ryman Healthcare reined in its debt and may resume paying a dividend in the current financial year.Underlying profit in the year to March 31 was $301.9 millio,n versus $255m in the previous year. It was also ahead of its guidance of $280m to $290m.Reported net profit, meanwhile, fell 62.8% to $257.8m due to lower revaluation gains and early US private placement repayment costs.Unrealised revaluation gains fell 84% to $73.7m.Dividends likely to restartThere is no final dividend but “the board will consider the resumption of paying dividend...
