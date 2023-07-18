Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

St Cuthbert's v Simpson Grierson: the 1999 advice

St Cuthbert's v Simpson Grierson: the 1999 advice
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 18 Jul 2023
A prestigious private school alleges law firm Simpson Grierson is in breach of the Fair Trading Act over advice it provided in 1999.As BusinessDesk has previously reported, the governing board at St Cuthbert’s College lodged a statement of claim in the high court at Auckland on April 18.The Epsom-based school, which charges fees of about $27,000 a year for year 7-13 students, was founded more than 100 years ago.The St Cuthbert’s Educational Trust Board, a registered charity with more than $60 million in assets, owns land under the c...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 18, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: China business summit confronts the end of ‘win-win’

In a world where security is the top priority, trade could take a backseat.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
China business summit confronts the end of ‘win-win’
Finance

Frances Cook: Using KiwiSaver for rental bonds? One of the worst ideas I've heard

Your KiwiSaver money could be lost into an unethical landlord's pocket.

Frances Cook 5:00am
Using KiwiSaver for rental bonds? One of the worst ideas I've heard

More Property

Masfen and Vulcan Steel’s Wells make MetroGlass play
Infrastructure

Masfen and Vulcan Steel’s Wells make MetroGlass play

The shares are trading below the firm's net tangible asset value. 

Staff reporters 9:50am
Vital Healthcare Property is creating value through precincts
Infrastructure

Vital Healthcare Property is creating value through precincts

Vital Healthcare Property is moving away from stand-alone real estate. 

Rebecca Howard 17 Jul 2023
Commercial lending margins continue to fatten
Finance

Commercial lending margins continue to fatten

Only one-in-five lenders willing to lend against construction projects.

Brent Melville 13 Jul 2023
Home listings down by a fifth, sales up 14.6%
Property

Home listings down by a fifth, sales up 14.6%

Real estate market staggers back to life as interest rates hit ceiling.

Brent Melville 13 Jul 2023