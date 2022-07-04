See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Property
Sponsored by
mansons TCLM

Stay put in EQ vulnerable buildings, MBIE says

Brent Melville
Mon, 04 Jul 2022

Stay put in EQ vulnerable buildings, MBIE says
The Asteron is a poor seismic performer but safer than driving. (Image: supplied)
Brent Melville
Mon, 04 Jul 2022
RELATED
People are much safer working in an earthquake 'vulnerable' building than they are driving a car to work, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) says. In its latest seismic risk guidance, the government agency suggests that most 'seismically vulnerable' buildings aren't imminently dangerous and can still be occupied during seismic remediation work. That, according to MBIE's manager of building performance and engineering Dave Gittings, is because compared to most 'business-as-usual'...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
NZ shares start second half of the year more positively
Ella Somers | Mon, 04 Jul 2022

“The kiwi dollar is always going to be like a cork on the waves of global sentiment,” independent treasury adviser Peter Cavanaugh said.

Technology
Weak incentives make NZ’s gaming industry look to Australia
Ben Moore | Mon, 04 Jul 2022

NZ’s gaming studios are heading to warmer waters as local incentives don’t come close to Australia’s offer of a 40% tax rebate on every dollar they spend.

Finance
BNZ's sleight-of-hand $20k cashback offer for new mortgages
Staff reporters | Mon, 04 Jul 2022

Bank of New Zealand's cashback offer is essentially the same as Kiwibank's was for most customers.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.