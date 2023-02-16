Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Tech whiz runs into trouble over high-end Auckland property deals

Tech whiz runs into trouble over high-end Auckland property deals
Ashutosh Sharma, a young tech entrepreneur, was awarded a ministerial award for innovation in 2017. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis & Victoria Young
Thu, 16 Feb 2023
Ashutosh Sharma deals in crypto, penthouses and fast-moving startups, but business associates have raised red flags about alleged past debts. As well as an aborted bid to buy one of the most luxurious penthouses in Auckland, a lauded young entrepreneur has been ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars in rent for other high-end properties.  In 2017, former Auckland Grammar student Ashutosh Sharma won a ministerial award for innovation from then youth minister Nikki Kaye. That year, the tech wunderkind set up an e-commerce platform, Sell...
Property sponsored by
The name Manson has been associated with innovative property development in New Zealand for more than 40 years – delivering the most Green Star office buildings in NZ, and now we raise the bar even higher in green building quality.
Economy

Govt feels pinch of rising rates, eyes cyclone bill

The finance minister says the crown finances are well-placed to cope with recent storms. 

Paul McBeth 10:50am
Transport

Union opposes potential Interislander terminal changes

Union warns against cutbacks as KiwiRail reviews its $1.45b ferry replacement programme.

Oliver Lewis 10:45am
Property

Trade Me says property prices lowest since August 2021

Larger property prices fell at a faster pace across the nation. 

Staff reporters 9:23am

More Property

Property

Trade Me says property prices lowest since August 2021

Larger property prices fell at a faster pace across the nation. 

Staff reporters 9:23am
Property

A quarter of Queenstown houses sit empty while rental market flatlines

The rental housing shortage continues to affect local businesses. 

Brent Melville 5:00am
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Ryman belatedly addresses debt with $902m capital raising

Ryman Healthcare has had to ask its bankers to relax its interest coverage ratio covenant as "a precautionary change".

Jenny Ruth 15 Feb 2023
Infrastructure

Fletcher to pay steady 18 cps first-half dividend

Fletcher Building confirmed its first-half operating profit was up 8.4%.

Jenny Ruth 15 Feb 2023