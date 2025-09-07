Menu
The $5m question: What can you buy with $5m in Queenstown?

About 5.5% of Queenstown residential properties are valued above $5 million, according to Coality. (Image: Getty)
Brianna McIlraith
Brianna McIlraith
Sun, 07 Sep 2025
With more than 5% of Queenstown properties being over the $5 million “golden visa” threshold, what does $5m actually get you?  Managing director of Sotheby’s Real Estate Queenstown, Mark Harris, said properties in Queenstown valued at $5m and above typically feature four or more bedrooms, a dedicated study, generous landholdings, and sweeping views of the mountains and/or lake.  “These residences are usually located within 15–20 minutes of Queenstown’s premier amenities, including world-class golf c...
