Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Williams Corp looks to shared equity model to help move housing stock

Williams Corp looks to shared equity model to help move housing stock
Williams Corp's co-founder and managing director, Matthew Horncastle. (Image: NZME)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 09 Nov 2023
Property developer Williams Corporation New Zealand has rolled out a shared equity scheme to backfill sales made under the umbrella of Kāinga Ora’s first home partner scheme.The social housing agency shut the door to new applications under its first home buyer package in late September, part of the government’s $400 million progressive home ownership fund launched in Oct 2021.Williams Corp's co-founder and managing director, Matthew Horncastle, said the decision to cancel the scheme was difficult to understand. “Every...
Breaking the grocery duopoly – lessons from telco
Technology Free

Breaking the grocery duopoly – lessons from telco

In discussion with grocery and telco veteran Ernie Newman.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Finance

Interest in 'insolvent' Supie's assets not enough to stop liquidation vote

Resolutions at Thursday's meeting to tip the group over will almost certainly pass.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Interest in 'insolvent' Supie's assets not enough to stop liquidation vote
Markets

'True value': MHM Automation outlines US takeover bid to shareholders

Shareholders will vote on the deal in January. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
'True value': MHM Automation outlines US takeover bid to shareholders

More Property

Scarbro directors front $300k for employees
Economy

Scarbro directors front $300k for employees

The large Auckland builder collapsed in April with five active projects.

Staff reporters 08 Nov 2023
Ngāi Tahu drops to $95.5m loss
Property

Ngāi Tahu drops to $95.5m loss

Property division provisions $8.5m for leaky buildings in Hobsonville.

Brent Melville 07 Nov 2023
Westpac borrowers mostly managing shift to higher rates
Finance

Westpac borrowers mostly managing shift to higher rates

More money out is being matched by more money in. 

Paul McBeth 07 Nov 2023
Eurekly's Clarke closes door on gate company, owing $3.5m
Property

Eurekly's Clarke closes door on gate company, owing $3.5m

Total liabilities have been listed at $4.3m for the ill-fated gate and fence company.

Brent Melville 06 Nov 2023